Fort Atkinson man faces 3rd OWI after hitting school bus head-on, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

A Fort Atkinson man faces a third offense of operating while intoxicated after hitting a school bus head-on with his pick-up truck on Wednesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. at Wisconsin 73 and Koshkonong Road in the town of Christiana when a southbound pick-up driven by William A. Kaplan, 40, struck the northbound school bus head-on, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Bus driver Jannette A. Becker, 63, of Deerfield, sustained minor injuries, while the two passengers — a 30-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy — were examined at the scene and released, Schaffer said.

Kaplan, who was admitted to a local hospital, faces tentative charges of third offense OWI and misdemeanor bail jumping, and also received a number of traffic tickets, Schaffer said.

Other charges may be pending based on the extent of injuries to the occupants of the bus, Schaffer said.

A 30-year-old man who was a passenger in Kaplan’s pick-up was not injured in the crash, Schaffer said.

