Fort Atkinson man faces possible 3rd OWI after hitting school bus head-on, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

A Fort Atkinson man faces a tentative charge of third-offense driving while intoxicated after hitting a school bus head-on with his pickup truck Wednesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. at Highway 73 and Koshkonong Road in the town of Christiana. William A. Kaplan, 40, was traveling south when his truck hit the school bus, which was heading north, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

Bus driver Jannette A. Becker, 63, of Deerfield, sustained minor injuries. Two passengers — a 30-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy — were examined at the scene and released, Schaffer said.

Kaplan, who was admitted to a local hospital, also faces a tentative charge of misdemeanor bail jumping and also received a number of traffic tickets, Schaffer said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other charges are possible based on the extent of injuries to the occupants of the bus, Schaffer said.

A 30-year-old man who was a passenger in Kaplan’s pickup was not injured in the crash, Schaffer said.

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.