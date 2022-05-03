Fort Atkinson man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County, authorities say

A Fort Atkinson man died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County, authorities reported.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. April 25 on Highway 60, east of St. Helena Road, in the town of Hustisford, and the 38-year-old man died at University Hospital on Thursday, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that the man was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck west on Highway 60 when he traveled over the center line, through the eastbound traffic lane, and onto the south shoulder, where the pickup truck began to spin, struck a culvert, vaulted and overturned, Schmidt said.

The man was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Watertown Hospital, then transferred by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner, Schmidt said.

