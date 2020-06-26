Fort Atkinson man charged with killing sister, brother-in-law
Fort Atkinson man charged with killing sister, brother-in-law

Town of Sumner homicides, fire

A fire burns June 16 at a home in the town of Sumner in Jefferson County where a sheriff's deputy found two bodies in the driveway and was fired upon from inside the home.

 JOHN DOHNER JR.

A warrant is out for a Fort Atkinson man accused of killing his sister and her husband, shooting at a deputy and burning down a house in southeast Wisconsin.

Jefferson County prosecutors on Friday charged Kevin P. Anderson, 62, with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted intentional first-degree homicide, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anderson is accused in the fatal shootings of his sister, Nedra Lemke, 57, and her husband, 59-year-old James Lemke. The couple’s bodies were found June 16 in the driveway of a house in the town of Sumner. A deputy who arrived to check a possible break-in reported by Nedra Lemke was shot at and returned fire, and the house burned down.

According to the complaint, Anderson and his sister were in a dispute over their father’s will. The house belonged to their father, who had recently died.

Anderson remained at large, authorities said. He is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with blue eyes and balding brown hair.

+1 
Kevin Anderson

Anderson
