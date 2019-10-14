Madison police car
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison Police arrested a Fort Atkinson man for allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a city laundromat.

On an early September evening, a woman doing laundry at Milwaukee Street Laundry on the city's East Side reported an well-dressed elderly man made small talk with her before exposing himself.

The incident was similar to one another female victim reported happened to her last month at a McFarland laundry business.

Madison Police arrested Britton McKenzie, 73, of Fort Atkinson, on the tentative charge of lewd, lascivious behavior Sunday evening.

