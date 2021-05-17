Formerly homeless man pleads guilty to Madison sex assaults, burglary

A 28-year-old formerly homeless man pleaded guilty Monday to sex assault and burglary charges for a string of incidents in September 2019.

Luis Ruiz-Ugalde pleaded guilty to felony second-degree attempted sex assault of a child and misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault, as well as felony burglary. The first stems from an incident on Sept. 22, 2019, on a Madison Metro bus when he groped a 13-year-old, the second for groping a woman outside her Near East Side home two days before.

In the burglary case, he broke into an apartment near the UW-Madison campus in the early morning hours of Sept. 17, 2019, when he touched the bedding where a woman was sleeping and stole clothing.

A few days after the crimes, then-Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said a photo taken by an 11-year-old friend of the 13-year-old victim was crucial to arresting Ruiz-Ugalde.

As part of the plea deal, charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, lewd and lascivious behavior and attempted second-degree sexual assault with the use of force were dismissed. An April 29 felony charge of having illegal materials with him in the Dane County Jail — specifically, a small amount of cocaine — was also dismissed but can be considered at sentencing, scheduled for Aug. 2.