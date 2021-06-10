Former youth soccer coach in Oregon charged with repeated sexual assaults

She said similar incidents happened in the basement of her home in Oregon.

The woman said the abuse ended when she was 13 and began wearing spandex under her shorts to keep Gildea from touching her.

She also said her relationship with Gildea had become strained and that as her knee healed she didn't need his rehabilitation work.

Patty wrote in an affidavit filed in court this week that during her investigation she learned Gildea was a citizen of the United Kingdom who came to the U.S. through a program that placed British soccer coaches with American teams.

She sought a criminal complaint and arrest warrant so that Gildea could be taken into custody, and to keep him from fleeing the U.S. once he learned of the complaint and the nature of the charge. That was also a reason she asked that the complaint be sealed.