Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at 87

“She has had a larger-than-life impact on the legal profession in Wisconsin and our state’s and country’s jurisprudence,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Sunday. “She was a pillar of our state and the court for generations. We have missed her greatly on the court, and we will miss her greatly in this life.”

Even with her vast accomplishments, her son said, she was always down to earth and genuinely cared for the people she was serving. When she talked with people from around the state, “she didn’t change one iota in terms of how she interacted with” people. She used her humor to make herself more approachable and had “an amazing, uproarious laugh.” She was always “just herself,” he said.

“That’s why so many people in the state call her Shirley, because of the relationship they had with her,” he said. “It wasn’t Madam Chief Justice. It was Shirley.”

Daniel Abrahamson was with his mother when she died Saturday in California, where he lives with his wife, Tsan, and their 17-year-old son Moses, Abrahamson’s only grandson whom, her son said, “she loved more than anybody.”