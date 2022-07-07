Former Wisconsin casino CEO sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion

The former leader of a St. Croix casino has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for tax evasion.

Between 2015 and 2018, Leva Oustigoff Jr. failed to report more than $130,000 embezzled while serving as chief executive officer and general manager the St. Croix Turtle Lake Casino, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Oustigoff, of Cumberland, used the money for personal expenses including remodeling his residence.

Oustigoff, 60, pleaded guilty in March to one count of tax fraud.

U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Oustigoff Thursday saying Oustigoff took advantage of his position to line his own pockets at the expense of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians, the tribe that operates the casino, according to U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea.

According to O'Shea, Conley cautioned that while this may have been the “way of doing business,” it is unhealthy, cynical and must stop.