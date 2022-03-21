Former Verona substitute teacher pleads guilty to sex assault of students

A former substitute teacher in the Verona School District pleaded guilty to sex assault and other charges Monday for inappropriately touching two girls at a district middle school more than two years ago.

Dustin D. Schallert, 32, of Stevens Point, would have to give up his teaching license and promise never to apply for one again as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. It would also require he serve six months in jail but would allow him to avoid becoming a convicted felon if he completes two years of court supervision without getting into further trouble.

Schallert was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 for a March 5, 2020, incident at Badger Ridge Middle School in which an 11-year-old girl and some of her classmates told police Schallert grabbed the girl’s buttocks. He was also charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 for a March 6 incident at the school in which a 13-year-old girl told police Schallert put his hand down the top of her shirt and touched the top of her chest.

Those charges, both felonies, were dismissed as part of the agreement and Schallert instead pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, and a felony charge of causing mental harm to a child and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 6, when she will decide whether to go along with the plea deal and when at least one of the two victims in the case will testify, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said.

Schallert declined to comment after the hearing. The state Department of Public Instruction lists his current license as "under investigation."

According to the original criminal complaint in the case, the alleged victim and a witness in the March 5 incident told police they reported it to a teacher and then-associate principal, and current principal, Jamie Thomas, but Schallert was still at school the next day when the second alleged incident occurred.

A school district spokesperson at the time said that prior to the afternoon of of March 6, "no teacher made any report to any Badger Ridge administrator of any concern regarding Mr. Schallert" and "Thomas was not informed by any student or staff member of any concern regarding Mr. Schallert." The district also said Schallert was removed from the school within 15 minutes of getting the complaint and called county child protective services about 30 minutes after that.

Verona police, though, raised questions about the school's response, saying they first learned of the March 6 incident after being contacted by the father of one of the victims at about 6 p.m. March 6, according to the complaint. Police said at the time that such delays can impede their investigation.

Schallert had been hired Jan. 2, 2020, according to the district, and had subbed 18 times at four district schools — Badger Ridge, Core Knowledge Charter School, Country View Elementary School and Savannah Oaks Middle School — between Jan. 6 and March 6.

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter in March 2020 said Schallert was previously a teacher at a school district in Lafayette County but that "he left that job in Lafayette County in part after being criticized by other employees for having an inappropriate relationship with a then-7-year-old child."

A Verona schools spokesperson on Monday reiterated the district's policies for reporting cases of suspected abuse in the schools but did not immediately say if any of those policies had been updated in response to the Schallert case.

