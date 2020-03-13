Former Verona substitute teacher charged with 2 sex assaults for incidents in separate classes

A former Verona substitute teacher was charged Thursday with two counts of sexual assault involving children, for incidents that witnesses told police happened in separate classrooms a day apart.
A criminal complaint charged Dustin D. Schallert, 30, of Madison, with first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13, for an incident on March 5 at Badger Ridge Middle School in which an 11-year-old girl and some of her classmates told police Schallert grabbed the girl’s buttocks during a class.
Schallert is also charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age for a March 6 incident involving a 13-year-old girl in another class at Badger Ridge. In that incident, the complaint states, the girl told police Schallert put his hand down the top of her shirt and touched the top of her chest, witnessed by other students.
He also faces a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
The March 6 incident was detailed in a search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court. The March 5 incident, however, was reported to police later, according to the criminal complaint. The alleged victim and a witness in the March 5 incident told police they reported it to a teacher and Associate Principal Jamie Thomas, the complaint states, but Schallert was still at school the next day when the second alleged incident occurred.
Verona School District spokeswoman Kelly Kloepping said Thursday, however, “Badger Ridge administration was unaware of any prior reports of concerning behaviors before (March) 6th.”
In the search warrant, police said Schallert told school Principal Alan Buss after the second incident that he was bored with the class lesson plan and wanted to keep students engaged.
Schallert, appearing in court Thursday, seemed at turns perplexed and amused as he read the complaint with his attorney, Robert Nagel. Court Commissioner Mario White set bail for Schallert at $25,000, and he remained in the Dane County Jail as of late Thursday afternoon.
During bail arguments, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter said Schallert was previously a teacher at a school district in Lafayette County.
“Based on his own statement, he left that job in Lafayette County in part after being criticized by other employees for having an inappropriate relationship with a then-7-year-old child,” Winter said. On another occasion, Winter said, Schallert said he would have liked to marry the child “but realized that wasn’t socially acceptable.”
Nagel said Schallert is not a bail risk because members of his family live in the area and he has no criminal record. But White said the charges are serious enough that they “transition to a possibility of flight.”
According to the complaint:
A 12-year-old witness to the March 5 incident said it happened while Schallert was a substitute teacher in a class. The girl told police that Schallert told her to put the backs of her hands together, and when she did, he duct-taped her wrists together. She said that made her mad. Later, she said, she saw Schallert grab the buttocks of a friend who at the time was 11 years old.
“It wasn’t an accident,” the witness told police. “He knew what he did.”
The 11-year-old girl told police Schallert had been “acting weird” in class and paid closer attention to the girls, while making the boys do their homework. While she was working on a 3-D printing machine, she said, Schallert walked up and began telling her what to do, and then “put his hand on my bottom.” The girl said she was “too nervous” to do anything about it.
“I felt uncomfortable and weird,” the girl said.
The second incident, on March 6, involved what girls in the class described to police as bizarre behavior by Schallert. At first, one girl told police, he got uncomfortably close to her as he talked with her and a friend, asking them, “What’s the T,” slang for “what’s the gossip.” He asked the girl, “What are you doing after this?”
After Schallert rolled his chair so close to the girl that his leg was nearly atop one of her legs, the girl got up and went to the other side of the room. But she came back, and he began playing with her hair. Then suddenly, she said, Schallert put his hand on the top portion of her chest, almost as if he were going to choke her, then moved it under the collar of her shirt.
The girl said she told Schallert to stop, and he pulled his hand away. But he soon put his hand back under her shirt in the same place, prompting her to run from the classroom to the school office.
When the school principal came into the room a short time later, Schallert was braiding the hair of another girl. That girl told police she was “scared” and “frozen” while he played with her hair.
One of the girls told police that, before the incident, Schallert seemed to be speaking more slowly than he did earlier, was unbalanced and had to use objects to keep his balance.
Verona police arrested Schallert at his West Side apartment on Saturday.