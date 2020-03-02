Former UW doctor sentenced to probation for patient sexual assault

A former UW doctor was sentenced last week to 18 months of probation after he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault for an incident at a clinic in 2016.

Michael Thom, 70, of Madison, had been set to go to trial next week on the misdemeanor charge, and as recently as Thursday his lawyers had filed pretrial motions and a witness list. But at a status conference on Friday, Thom pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a patient in an exam room at the UW Health clinic on Junction Road in Madison.

The 18-month term of probation, imposed by Circuit Judge Julie Genovese, was jointly sought by prosecutors and Thom's lawyers.

Thom had originally also faced a charge of second-degree sexual assault by an employee of a health care entity. But that charge was dismissed by prosecutors, who agreed with Thom's lawyers that the law under which Thom was charged was "poorly drafted" and did not fit the facts of the case against Thom.

