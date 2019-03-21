A former UW Health doctor who resigned in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving a patient was charged Thursday with felony and misdemeanor counts of sexual assault.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court states that Dr. Michael Thom, 69, of Madison, put his mouth on a patient's breast during an examination in his office at the UW Health Clinic on Junction Road on Dec. 16, 2016. The woman also told police he placed her hand on his crotch, then later kissed her on the mouth as her appointment wrapped up.
The woman also said that as he examined her back, he told her, "Oh I can make such sweet love to you." She responded, "No you can't do that," the complaint states.
The woman, who was a longtime patient, also gave police several photos that she said Thom sent her by text message, which included several of his penis, the complaint states. She said she never acknowledged to him that she received the photos, which came sometime before the 2016 exam, because "it blew me away."
Thom was charged with second-degree sexual assault by a health care employee and fourth-degree sexual assault, both for events during the December 2016 exam. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.
Thom resigned and surrendered his medical license in February 2017. At the time, according to news accounts, a state lawyer told a member of the state Medical Examining Board to promptly accept Thom's license surrender so a medical board committee meeting a few days later wouldn't open a case against Thom, making the action public.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police that after the examination incident she went home and called her psychologist and told him what happened. She met with him the next day and provided details. Her psychologist then went to the chairman of Behavioral Health Services.
The following day, the woman told police, she met with a UW lawyer and the director of patient relations to talk about Thom's behavior.
The woman told Madison police Det. Denise Armstrong in March 2018 that there was no consensual sexual relationship with Thom and that she did not consent to anything he did, the complaint states.
She told Armstrong that during the UW investigation, Thom admitted to sending the nude pictures of himself to the woman, and claimed that they had had an affair. She described having "flashbacks" once stories about Thom appeared in the media. After the #MeToo movement arose, she said -- when a wave of women spoke out about being victims of sexual assault -- she felt she needed to do something because Thom's behavior had been wrong.
Seeing a story about Thom in October 2017 on Fox News, she said, "ripped everything open," the complaint states. Her first contact with Madison police, the complaint states, was in December 2017.