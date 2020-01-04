Former Tomah principal faces child sex charges

GREEN BAY — A high-ranking New York City education official accused of swapping online messages with an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy and reserving a whirlpool suite in Wisconsin for a sexual encounter was released Friday on a promise to appear.

David Hay, 39, is charged in federal court with child enticement and possession of child pornography. A judge in Green Bay set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 14 and placed Hay on electronic home monitoring. Hay was arrested Sunday at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport.

Hay served as principal at Tomah High School from 2011 to 2014. Prior to that he was an administrator at Kettle Moraine High School in southeastern Wisconsin.

Hay’s attorney, Jonathan Smith, of Milwaukee, told The Associated Press he has yet to review all the evidence but has noticed some “oddities” in what he’s seen so far.

“It raises a lot of questions,” Smith said. “We are going to be looking at that in earnest.”

Hay, of Brooklyn, New York, was serving as deputy chief of staff for Richard Carranza, the schools chancellor for New York City’s Department of Education, when he was arrested. The department fired Hay after his arrest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}