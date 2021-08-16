Former teacher planted cameras in hotel rooms 'just out of curiosity,' he tells judge before pleading guilty

A former Madison East High School teacher pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to attempting to produce child pornography by stashing hidden cameras in places where students on overnight trips would be undressed.

David M. Kruchten, 39, of Cottage Grove, who was accused of trying to surreptitiously take video recordings of students during overnight trips with East High School's DECA business club, told U.S. District Judge James Peterson and a courtroom packed with former and present East students and parents that he positioned the cameras in the bathrooms of students' hotel rooms "just out of curiosity to see what was going on, what they were doing."

He said he wanted to see students undressed, and had been setting up cameras compulsively.

"I just kind of became addicted to spying on them," Kruchten said, "seeing what they were doing in private moments."

But Kruchten's denial that he took the videos for sexual gratification nearly derailed the plea agreement. Peterson said he wasn't sure Kruchten's admission and the summary of evidence provided in court by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman satisfied an element of charges requiring that it be shown Kruchten carried out the scheme for "lascivious" purposes.

"Mere nudity is not enough," Peterson said.