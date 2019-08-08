A former Sun Prairie High School youth advocate, arrested last month after police said he had sexual conversations with a female student and exchanged explicit photos with her, joked with the student at one point, “Don’t put me on the news,” according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
The complaint charged Michael A. Johnson, 42, of Madison, with sexual exploitation of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.
The complaint describes how the girl, who was 15 when she met Johnson in October, first regarded Johnson as a father figure and friend, but her feelings began to change when she noticed him looking at her body and making sounds that signified appreciation, which she told police made her feel “violated.”
In conversations in person, on Facebook Messenger or in text messages, the girl told police, Johnson would make comments telling her how beautiful she was and asking how many men she has been with. She said he also looked down at his genitals, winked and told her, “You make me feel some kind of way.”
The girl told police he also said he had too much to lose and didn’t want to end up on the news.
Sun Prairie police said in July that school personnel reported the behavior to police once they were made aware of it in late June.
According to the complaint:
About two months before the end of the school year, the girl told police, she and Johnson exchanged cellphone numbers, and he told her she could call him for anything, emphasizing that last word. While showing Johnson pictures of her last birthday on her phone, she told police, she left her phone charging as she went to use the bathroom, and when she came back it appeared he had sent himself some nude photos she had of herself on her phone.
He told her she had “a nice butt and a good figure” and “really nice boobs” and said if she wanted to take new photos, he would have no problem with that. She said he made other suggestive comments to her, asking if she was a virgin and what sexually aroused her.
She said Johnson also sometimes called her at night, telling her things like, “I know best, I’m helping you, not hurting you,” and asking when she turned 18. He joked with her, “Don’t ruin my family and business,” “Don’t put me on the news,” and “I’m not a child predator, I just want you all to myself.”
Johnson also asked the girl explicit and personal questions about sex, the girl told police.
A witness also reported overhearing a conversation between the girl and Johnson, because the volume on the girl’s phone was turned up loud. In it Johnson referred to the girl’s “sexy” pictures, but said they’d been removed from his phone and she needed to send them again.
The complaint describes photos the girl sent Johnson, including some in which she appears nude with areas of her body covered by her hands or by emojis.