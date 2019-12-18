Former Sun Prairie restaurant manager pleads no contest to theft charges

The ex-general manager of a popular Sun Prairie restaurant was convicted Wednesday of stealing money and goods from the business during her employment.
Debra L. Riphahn-Vera, 54, of Windsor, pleaded no contest to theft in a business setting and theft by false representation for thefts from the Market Street Diner, 110 Market St., where she worked for eight years as the restaurant's general manager.
Though judges in Dane County prefer guilty pleas instead of no contest pleas, they sometimes allow no contest pleas when a defendant believes civil litigation related to the case is possible.
A criminal complaint, which was filed in May, states the thefts were discovered in December 2015, and the restaurant's parent company, Food Fight, fired Riphahn-Vera the following month. An investigation found there were purchases made with the restaurant's credit card and direct billing for items that were not used at Market Street, the complaint states.
Some items from the diner's suppliers were being charged to the restaurant but shipped to Riphahn-Vera's home, and some were used at her business, Wisconsin Candle Co., the complaint states.
The complaint states the thefts totaled nearly $181,000 in cash and goods, but Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey said a restitution amount is still being worked out. He said under terms of a plea agreement with Riphahn-Vera and her lawyer, Jonas Bednarek, both sides will ask Circuit Judge Julie Genovese to sentence Riphahn-Vera to probation, with payment of restitution imposed as a condition of her probation.
Each charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years of prison and extended supervision.
Sentencing was set for March 9.