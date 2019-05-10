The former general manager of a Sun Prairie restaurant was charged Friday with stealing more than $180,000 in cash and goods from the business over a four-year period.
Debra L. Riphahn-Vera, 54, of Monona, was charged with theft in a business setting, theft by false representation and theft of property for an alleged series of thefts from Market Street Diner, 110 Market St., between early 2012 and late 2015. Police said that included stolen cash deposits, redirected payment checks used to cover cash thefts, and the purchase of numerous items from the diner’s suppliers for Riphahn-Vera’s own candle business, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Riphahn-Vera was the restaurant’s general manager for eight years, from May 2008 until January 2016. The alleged thefts were discovered when Market Street’s parent company, Food Fight, noticed in December 2015 that some deposits from the restaurant were late getting to the bank. When contacted, Riphahn-Vera claimed not to know where the deposits were and said she had lost them, the complaint states.
Riphahn-Vera was fired in January 2016, and an investigation found that there were purchases made with the restaurant’s credit card or by direct billing for items that were not used at Market Street Diner, the complaint states.
In addition to the restaurant, Riphahn-Vera also oversaw Market Street’s catering and bakery operations.
According to the complaint:
An audit found that deposits for the restaurant totaling $18,281 were to have been deposited in the bank during a 10-day period in December 2015 but were not. It was also discovered that items from the diner’s suppliers were being charged to the diner but shipped to Riphahn-Vera’s home. Those items appeared to be used at Riphahn-Vera’s candle store, Wisconsin Candle Co.
Some of the items that were listed on invoices as purchased with the diner’s money were advertised for sale on the candle company’s website.
Police executed search warrants at Riphahn-Vera’s home and at Wisconsin Candle Co. in Sun Prairie in April 2017 and found items at each that matched items purchased from Market Street’s suppliers. Police also found deposit slips for Market Street Diner from 2014 and various checks.
The investigation also found that Riphahn-Vera was using checks submitted by customers to pay catering invoices to cover up cash thefts from daily restaurant receipts. The invoices would then appear as overdue or unpaid by customers. Food Fight found that checks which should have been routed to accounts receivable so that customers would be credited were instead being deposited as if they were receipts from the restaurant.
An accounting filed with the complaint put the total loss at $180,790.