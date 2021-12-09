 Skip to main content
Former Sun Prairie city attorney pleads guilty to misdemeanor, enters deferred prosecution
Former Sun Prairie City Attorney Mark Leonard pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of disorderly conduct while armed and was placed in a deferred prosecution program.

Leonard, 61, of Madison, was suspended from his job in June after he was charged with displaying two handguns while intoxicated inside a bar in Waunakee.

Patrons at Ripp's Bar, 117 E. Main St., had reported to police on June 10 that Leonard was dancing and holding two guns. Both were found to be loaded and both had a bullet ready in the chamber, according to a criminal complaint. Leonard was also found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin.

Leonard was suspended from his job after the incident. He resigned in September.

The Deferred Prosecution Program, run by the Dane County District Attorney's Office, will require that Leonard follow certain rules and if he successfully completes the program, the disorderly conduct charge would be dismissed.

If he fails to complete the program he would face a penalty of up to nine months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Under a plea agreement, two other misdemeanor charges against Leonard -- operating a handgun while intoxicated and carrying a handgun into a place where alcohol is sold and consumed -- were dismissed, according to court records.

