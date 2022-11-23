Former student sues Middleton-Cross Plains district for defamation, privacy violation

A former Middleton High School student said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the district defamed him and violated his privacy rights in January by sending a mass text message to parents and other students naming him as someone believed to have brought a gun to the school.
The lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, states that the message sent out by Middleton High School Principal Peg Shoemaker violated the 15-year-old boy's privacy rights and "caused many of its recipients to believe that (the boy) had brought a gun to school and was a dangerous, violent lawbreaker."
The boy was not found to be carrying a gun, the lawsuit states, "on that day or at any other time."
He was shunned by many who received the message, the lawsuit states, and "others demonstrated hostility toward him in other ways." His family has moved him to another school as a result, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages against Shoemaker and the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, charging that the boy has, as a result of the mass text message, "sustained mental and emotional distress, has incurred injury to his reputation, and has suffered other injuries and other damages."
District spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said the district "does not comment on such matters until we have the opportunity to receive more information."
The lawsuit uses the boy's name, but the Wisconsin State Journal is not naming him because he is a juvenile. The boy's attorney, Jeff Scott Olson, said he had intended to file the case only using the boy's initials, but the filing was rejected by the Dane County Clerk of Courts.
On Jan. 24, the district locked down the high school and two other nearby schools because of a report that a student had brought a gun to school. The boy was found about 45 minutes into a search for him, Middleton police said at the time, also noting that no gun was found.
The lawsuit states that at 12:36 p.m. on that day, Shoemaker sent out a text message reading, "Middleton High Sch: Staff, We received word that a student was on campus with a gun in his backpack. The student's name is (omitted). We believe he has exited the building but have not confirmed. Please continue to keep students calm."
"The information that (the boy) was believed to be in possession of a gun was confidential," the lawsuit states, "and ought not to have been communicated beyond the circle of those with a practical need, and legal authority, to receive it."
Instead, "the message was sent to all of the students and parents who had made themselves available to receive text messages from the school via the school's mass text system."
Police said at the time that the boy was arrested on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct. Olson said he does not believe that charge was at all related to the lockdown situation that happened at the school, but said he doesn't know whether the charge is still pending.
