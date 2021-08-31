Former Stoughton City Council member charged with possessing child pornography

"Certainly these are allegations. I understand the state's position as to the nature and strength of the case but they are yet still allegations," Crawford said.

According to the complaint:

In June, the state Division of Criminal Investigation was sent four tips by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the organization had received in April from Google. Google said it had become aware of an account, registered to Lawrence, that contained "numerous" files of child sexual abuse. Each tip from Google referenced images depicting the sexual exploitation of prepubescent children.

DCI submitted subpoenas for the user of an IP address referenced in the NCMEC tips and search warrants for Lawrence's Google accounts, which appeared to confirm child pornography associated with the accounts.

On Friday, agents executed a search warrant at Lawrence's home on Veterans Road in Stoughton and soon found the closed laptop running on a bed.

Interviewed by agents, Lawrence admitted looking at pornography, including sites that he said started to have "child porn" on them, and admitted to downloading some of that. He said later that some of the material contained children as young as 10.