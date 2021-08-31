Former Stoughton City Council member charged with possessing child pornography

A former longtime Stoughton City Council member, who also served two stints as the council president, was charged Tuesday with possession of child pornography following an investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
According to a criminal complaint, as DCI agents executed a search warrant on Friday the Stoughton home of Paul C. Lawrence, 67, they found a laptop computer that was closed on a bed but making sounds, and when opened they found it was playing a video that depicted teenagers having sex.
Lawrence, who served on the Stoughton City Council from 1998 until his defeat in 2017, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. According to the resume on his LinkedIn page, Lawrence served as city council president from 1999 to 2002 and from 2015 to 2016. He is also a local real estate agent and serves as a volunteer with some local organizations.
If convicted, each count of child pornography possession carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison under state law.
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set a signature bound for Lawrence at a court appearance on Tuesday. Lawrence was also ordered not to use any electronic equipment except as needed for his real estate business. Lawrence had been in the Dane County Jail since his arrest on Friday.
Attorney Darrin Crawford, appearing for Lawrence, said the case, though apparently strong, is not yet proven.
"Certainly these are allegations. I understand the state's position as to the nature and strength of the case but they are yet still allegations," Crawford said.
According to the complaint:
In June, the state Division of Criminal Investigation was sent four tips by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the organization had received in April from Google. Google said it had become aware of an account, registered to Lawrence, that contained "numerous" files of child sexual abuse. Each tip from Google referenced images depicting the sexual exploitation of prepubescent children.
DCI submitted subpoenas for the user of an IP address referenced in the NCMEC tips and search warrants for Lawrence's Google accounts, which appeared to confirm child pornography associated with the accounts.
On Friday, agents executed a search warrant at Lawrence's home on Veterans Road in Stoughton and soon found the closed laptop running on a bed.
Interviewed by agents, Lawrence admitted looking at pornography, including sites that he said started to have "child porn" on them, and admitted to downloading some of that. He said later that some of the material contained children as young as 10.
Lawrence said Google shut down his Google Drive account after he had uploaded some of the material there but said he deleted all of his stuff after that happened. He added, though, that he had "looked at some of this stuff since then."
He also said at one point he had intended to smash his old computers and devices and take them to the dump.
"I'm not sure I've gotten rid of everything I should have," he told agents. "I have been ashamed of (myself) when I've looked at some of this stuff."