An Eau Claire woman was charged Monday with fraud and forgery for claiming a $25,000 lottery prize she won with a ticket that authorities said she stole while working at a Portage convenience store in 2018.
Jessica N. Surratt, 31, took multiple scratch-off lottery tickets on June 16, 2018, while working at the Market Basket store in Portage, according to a criminal complaint, one of which was a $25,000 winner for which Surratt was given $15,822 after taxes.
Portage police arrested Surratt for theft, and she later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor retail theft in Columbia County Circuit Court. She was sentenced to a year of probation.
The complaint filed in Dane County charges Surratt with claiming the prize for the winning "One Million Now" scratch-off ticket from the state Department of Revenue, based in Madison.
In October, according to the complaint, State Capitol Police Detective Mark Ellingson met with Surratt at the Eau Claire County Jail and she admitted signing the claim form and cashing the check she received for prize money.
Surratt was charged Monday with fraudulent writings and uttering a forgery, both as a repeat offender. With the repeater penalty enhancement, Surratt faces up to eight years of combined prison and extended supervision on each charge.