Former store clerk gets probation for cashing stolen $25K lottery ticket

A former Portage woman charged last year with cashing in a $25,000 lottery ticket that she stole from the convenience store where she worked was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation after pleading guilty to fraud.

As part of a plea agreement, a forgery charge against Jessica N. Surratt, 32, was dismissed, and Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess and state Assistant Public Defender Svetlana Taylor agreed to recommend the two-year term of probation to Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland.

The term will be in addition to one year of probation that Surratt received in Columbia County Circuit Court in September 2018 for retail theft, for taking the lottery ticket in 2018 while working at the Market Basket in Portage.

A criminal complaint filed in December in Dane County charged Surratt with claiming the prize she had appeared to win from a "One Million Now" scratch-off ticket. The prize was claimed from the state Department of Revenue, based in Madison.