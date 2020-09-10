Former state senator Kevin Shibilski charged with fraud, environmental misconduct

"We strongly disagree with the allegations in the indictment," Belongia said. "Our civil case correctly lays out the whole story. Namely, our client is a victim of fraud and not the perpetrator."

5R recycled electronic equipment, appliances and other items. It had facilities and warehouses in Ladysmith, Glen Flora, Catawba and West Bend, along with Morristown, Tennessee.

The indictment issued Wednesday, in addition to the hazardous waste storage charge, charges Shibilski with eight counts of wire fraud for taking in more than $5.76 million from clients but failing to recycle more than 8.3 million pounds of their crushed glass from cathode ray tubes containing lead, and instead stockpiling it at 5R Processors' warehouses in Wisconsin and Tennessee.

Shibilski is also charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by failing to pay and evasion of more than $850,000 in employment and income taxes for 5R Processors and its associated entities.