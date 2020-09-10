Former state senator Kevin Shibilski charged with fraud, environmental misconduct

Kevin Shibilski, a former northern Wisconsin state senator and state tourism secretary, was charged Wednesday in federal court with fraud and with storing and disposing of hazardous electronic waste without a permit, as chief executive of a Ladysmith-based company.
An indictment issued by a grand jury in Madison alleges that Shibilski, 59, of Merrill, who served the 24th Senate District from 1995 to 2002, illegally stored and disposed of broken and crushed glass from cathode ray tubes at facilities in Wisconsin and Tennessee, and that the material was hazardous because of lead toxicity.
The indictment was announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison.
In July, Shibilski sued former business partners at 5R Processors Ltd, claiming they used false books and records to lure investors to 5R, including Shibilski, according to a news release issued by his lawyer at the time the lawsuit was filed in federal court in Madison.
"Shibilski was a victim of a group of fraudsters who duped him into investing in 5R Processors by falsifying books and records which hid hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid tax liabilities and ongoing environmental schemes involving hazardous waste storage," Shibilski's attorney, Mark Belongia, said in the July statement.
He reiterated that in a comment on Thursday.
"We strongly disagree with the allegations in the indictment," Belongia said. "Our civil case correctly lays out the whole story. Namely, our client is a victim of fraud and not the perpetrator."
5R recycled electronic equipment, appliances and other items. It had facilities and warehouses in Ladysmith, Glen Flora, Catawba and West Bend, along with Morristown, Tennessee.
The indictment issued Wednesday, in addition to the hazardous waste storage charge, charges Shibilski with eight counts of wire fraud for taking in more than $5.76 million from clients but failing to recycle more than 8.3 million pounds of their crushed glass from cathode ray tubes containing lead, and instead stockpiling it at 5R Processors' warehouses in Wisconsin and Tennessee.
Shibilski is also charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by failing to pay and evasion of more than $850,000 in employment and income taxes for 5R Processors and its associated entities.
Shibilski's civil lawsuit charged fraud and conspiracy against James Moss, Scott Von Haden, Bonita Dennee, Thomas Drake, Michelle McCrea and Ladysmith Federal Savings and Loan. The lawsuit, which seeks millions in damages, according to the July statement, charges that Shibilski's former partners started a competing company that stole 5R's assets, including cash, equipment, confidential company data and customer lists.
Drake, 80, of Jasper, Georgia; Moss, 61, of Ladysmith; and Dennee, 66, of Phillips, who all held positions at 5R, were charged criminally in federal court with conspiring to store and transport hazardous waste without permits. Moss was also charged with conspiring to evade payment of employment and income taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
All three have entered into plea agreements with federal prosecutors. Moss pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 and will be sentenced on Nov. 13. Plea hearings for Drake and Dennee are still pending.
Shibilski ran for lieutenant governor in 2002 but was defeated by fellow Democrat Barbara Lawton. Later that year, governor-elect Jim Doyle appointed Shibilski as state tourism secretary, but Shibilski stepped down in April 2003 amid speculation he was pressured by Doyle to leave over a link to an attack ad in the election for his senate successor. Shibilski denied he was pressured to leave or that he was connected to the ad.
Each wire fraud charge carries up to 20 years in federal prison. The hazardous waste charge and the tax charge each carry up to five years.
Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked
Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash
Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
Full report: Two militia arrests made; Jacob Blake, shot by Kenosha police, optimistic
Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say
Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says
Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance
Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges
Mauston places 4 police officers on leave for off-duty incidents, city says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.