Former state probation agent charged with sexual assault for alleged inappropriate relationship with parolee

A former state probation agent has been charged with sexual assault after police said they found she had a sexual relationship with a parolee who was under her supervision.
A criminal complaint filed last week charged Meredith J. Wachtendonk, 29, of Verona, who abruptly quit her job with the state Department of Corrections in September, with second-degree sexual assault by a probation agent. The complaint states Wachtendonk quit after she reported to her supervisors receiving a phone call from a woman accusing Wachtendonk of helping someone under her supervision sell and transport drugs.
It emerged, though, that Wachtendonk told a friend and former probation agent that she had been in a relationship with a parolee under her supervision, who is not identified by name in the complaint, and that she had rented a car in her own name for the man to use, according to the complaint, filed Dec. 23 in Dane County Circuit Court.
State law and DOC rules bar such relationships between probation agents or correctional officers and people under their control or supervision because of the power imbalance between offenders and those who oversee them.
A DOC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wachtendonk is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.
In a statement Tuesday, Wachtendonk's attorney, Jonas Bednarek, said Wachtendonk "was a compassionate and able probation agent."
"She is not the offender that the legislature contemplated when it passed the law being used to prosecute her," Bednarek wrote. "She did not take advantage of any power imbalance between agent and offender. Rather, the offender took advantage of Ms. Wachtendonk. He purposefully exploited her vulnerabilities for his convenience and needs. Having preyed on her emotions, he compromised Meredith so that he would not be held accountable for his actions. He is not a victim — he is an absconder."
According to the complaint:
DOC supervisors contacted Madison police on Sept. 30. A day earlier, Wachtendonk had told her superiors about a phone call from a woman asking how to contact Wachtendonk’s superiors. The woman wanted to tell DOC officials that Wachtendonk had helped a parolee under her supervision sell and transport drugs.
At a Sept. 29 meeting with superiors, Wachtendonk was confronted with the allegations made by the caller. She immediately resigned rather than face a formal investigation.
One DOC official told police that the day after Wachtendonk's resignation, he received a call from a former probation agent who said Wachtendonk had told her she was in a relationship with the parolee for about a month, and that she had initially denied his advances but gave in.
The former agent told police that in addition to the relationship, Wachtendonk said she had rented a car for the man and she knew what she was doing was wrong.
In a later interview with police, the former agent said Wachtendonk had said there was a "true story" and a "story you can tell" to Wachtendonk's DOC co-workers.
The truth, Wachtendonk told her former colleague, was she was dating the man and hoped the relationship would continue. She said they had initially started sending messages to one another with a text messaging app, but she later gave him her personal phone number. The former agent said what Wachtendonk was doing was wrong and illegal and called her DOC superiors.
Wachtendonk's immediate supervisor told police Wachtendonk had been through training on laws governing inappropriate relationships, most recently in June. She said the man was assigned to Wachtendonk in late January, a few months before his release from prison in March.
The parolee, contacted by police, initially was adamant there was no relationship between himself and Wachtendonk. But then he said "she used me" and said Wachtendonk, who is white, had told him she was immediately attracted to him, and that she had always wanted to have sex with a Black man.
He said that later, she picked him up in Milwaukee and drove him to a hotel in Madison where they spent a night. He said she gave him an ultimatum giving him no choice but to have sex with her. He said she told him not to tell anyone.
Messages recovered from a texting app by police, though, show text conversations in August in which the two appeared to indicate mutual interest in one another. The conversation on Sept. 5 appears to show the two had arranged to meet at the hotel that night, with Wachtendonk having made a reservation.