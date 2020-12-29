Former state probation agent charged with sexual assault for alleged inappropriate relationship with parolee

In a later interview with police, the former agent said Wachtendonk had said there was a "true story" and a "story you can tell" to Wachtendonk's DOC co-workers.

The truth, Wachtendonk told her former colleague, was she was dating the man and hoped the relationship would continue. She said they had initially started sending messages to one another with a text messaging app, but she later gave him her personal phone number. The former agent said what Wachtendonk was doing was wrong and illegal and called her DOC superiors.

Wachtendonk's immediate supervisor told police Wachtendonk had been through training on laws governing inappropriate relationships, most recently in June. She said the man was assigned to Wachtendonk in late January, a few months before his release from prison in March.

The parolee, contacted by police, initially was adamant there was no relationship between himself and Wachtendonk. But then he said "she used me" and said Wachtendonk, who is white, had told him she was immediately attracted to him, and that she had always wanted to have sex with a Black man.

He said that later, she picked him up in Milwaukee and drove him to a hotel in Madison where they spent a night. He said she gave him an ultimatum giving him no choice but to have sex with her. He said she told him not to tell anyone.