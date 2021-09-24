Former probation officer gets probation for sexual relationship with parolee

A 30-year-old former state probation agent pleaded guilty Friday to felony misconduct in public office for having a sexual relationship with a parolee who had been under her supervision.

Meredith Wachtendonk had been charged with second-degree sexual assault by a probation officer, but Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese accepted her plea to the lesser charge and sentenced her to 18 months of probation after the district attorney's office and Wachtendonk's attorney said Wachtendonk was not a threat to the public and her actions stemmed more from being "lovesick" and lonely.

"I'm so sorry," a crying Wachtendonk told Genovese. "I never meant for any of this to happen."

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Wachtendonk resigned from her position with the Department of Corrections after a woman accused her of helping someone under her supervision sell and transport drugs.

It later emerged that Wachtendonk told a friend and former probation agent that she had been in a relationship with a parolee, that she had rented a car in her name for the man to use, and that she knew what she was doing was wrong. Investigators later recovered messages between the two suggesting they were interested in each other romantically and that they arranged to meet at a hotel on Sept. 5, 2020.