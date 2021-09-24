Former probation officer gets probation for sexual relationship with parolee

A 30-year-old former state probation agent pleaded guilty Friday to felony misconduct in public office for having a sexual relationship with a parolee who had been under her supervision.
Meredith Wachtendonk had been charged with second-degree sexual assault by a probation officer, but Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese accepted her plea to the lesser charge and sentenced her to 18 months of probation after the district attorney's office and Wachtendonk's attorney said Wachtendonk was not a threat to the public and her actions stemmed more from being "lovesick" and lonely.
"I'm so sorry," a crying Wachtendonk told Genovese. "I never meant for any of this to happen."
According to the criminal complaint in the case, Wachtendonk resigned from her position with the Department of Corrections after a woman accused her of helping someone under her supervision sell and transport drugs.
It later emerged that Wachtendonk told a friend and former probation agent that she had been in a relationship with a parolee, that she had rented a car in her name for the man to use, and that she knew what she was doing was wrong. Investigators later recovered messages between the two suggesting they were interested in each other romantically and that they arranged to meet at a hotel on Sept. 5, 2020.
State law and DOC rules bar relationships between probation agents or correctional officers and people under their control or supervision because of the power imbalance between offenders and those who oversee them.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the contact between Wachtendonk and the parolee was consensual and that Wachtendonk is "not likely to be a sexual predator" and "not likely to commit a sex offense ever again." The maximum penalty for her offense is three and half years, but Brown recommended she get two years of probation.
Wachtendonk’s attorney, Jonas Bednarek, said that usually in cases such as Wachtendonk's, it's the public employee who asserts power to take advantage of someone.
"That's not what happened in this case," he said, describing his client as lonely during the pandemic and "lovesick." He said she's already lost several thousands of dollars after the parolee damaged the rental car and that while she clearly committed a crime, the man had manipulated her.
Still, in a victim impact statement, the man said he'd suffered "post traumatic issues" after the experience.
"I've mostly found myself not trusting figures of authority (mainly women)," he wrote. "I've developed trust issues with those around me whom I love."
Bednarek called the statement as "fictional."
Wachtendonk said she'd been a mentor and worked with homeless children in the past, and that she cares deeply about injustice. But Genovese counseled her to avoid getting too wrapped up in other people's problems.
"You really have to work on yourself," she said.
As a condition of her probation, Wachtendonk will have to continue getting mental health treatment. Genovese is not recommending that she undergo sex-offender treatment.
From Platteville to the White House: Twitter responds to court ruling tossing out Wisconsin's stay-at-home order
Nick's on 2nd in Platteville
45 minutes after the bars open in Wisconsin.... pic.twitter.com/xqaDlS6ajP— Nick's bar (@nicksonsec) May 14, 2020
Iron Hog Saloon in Port Washington
Tavern League of Wisconsin to bars: 'open immediately' https://t.co/7ssox5WrVc— WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) May 14, 2020
Wisconsin last night
Wisconsin last night after the SC ruled against the Governor. #wisconsinsupremecourt #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/NTxHrQDKcv— Klaus Weber (@Kpweber25) May 14, 2020
Wait, what?
Hey WI - what are you thinking?? #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/1vK2kVoKXH— Marussia (@MJ63437284) May 14, 2020
President Trump tweets support
The Great State of Wisconsin, home to Tom Tiffany’s big Congressional Victory on Tuesday, was just given another win. Its Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open. The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020
Gov. Tony Evers
I am disappointed in this decision, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of our state. After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 14, 2020
Bars rush to reopen
Blue Bar Quilts
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi
Here is my statement with @SenFitzgerald on the ruling from the Wisconsin State Supreme Court declaring Emergency Order 28 unenforceable: https://t.co/GLhV14Ohfw— Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) May 14, 2020
Rep. Robin Vos
Here is my statement with @SenFitzgerald on the ruling from the Wisconsin State Supreme Court declaring Emergency Order 28 unenforceable: https://t.co/GLhV14Ohfw— Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) May 14, 2020
I got rights
#Wisconsin this morning. What a mess! Thanks Republicans. 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/X5oyn3tx7H— wisconsinsarah (@wisconsinsarah) May 14, 2020
Pub crawl
#Wisconsin🍻 Pub Crawl pic.twitter.com/8fm5VnhGSk— RAVEN le MAVEN (@Redrum_of_Crows) May 14, 2020
Surge in search for 'bars' on Google
At 8 PM in Wisconsin last night, right about the time the court ruling came down, there was a tenfold surge in search interest for "bars" https://t.co/i6DKv725We pic.twitter.com/MpuQ5aFZaO— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) May 14, 2020
Friends and Neighbors Bar in Appleton
Marvin Radtke toasts the opening of the Friends and Neighbors bar following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Appleton, Wis. #coronavirus #WISupremeCourt #OPENWISCONSIN #COVID19 #SaferAtHome pic.twitter.com/SLi6qQYM27— William Glasheen (@WmGlasheen) May 14, 2020
A reminder from 1918
Get your popcorn ready. #RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/y2QzVMrdIC— Mar (@marzgtrz) May 14, 2020
'Abject stupidity'
Abject stupidity instigated by Trump rhetoric, Fox News disinformation and far right FaceBook posts.— Diogenes (@WatchingYou2018) May 14, 2020
After Wisconsin court ruling, crowds liberated and thirsty descend on bars. ‘We’re the Wild West,’ Gov. Tony Evers says..https://t.co/z0JGOshfUK
via @GoogleNews
Eric Holder: 'regular folks' will suffer
In invalidating stay at home order Wisconsin Supreme Court callously puts lives at risk. Republican legislature and justices now own impact of their actions. This is ideology/partisanship over law/good sense. A lot of “regular folks” will suffer. Shameful. https://t.co/V8GekFAJ7P— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 14, 2020
Look how fast we can go
The nation seems surprised at how fast the #Wisconsin bars filled up with people. Apparently they’ve never been to Wisconsin before pic.twitter.com/0U0Jg1kxci— Andrew Kovalik (@AJ_Kovalik) May 14, 2020
Bars full in Superior
Drove around Superior today and every bar that’s open is packed... I haven’t seen one person wearing a mask. #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/T9VaoQahpg— ☘️🐥☘️ (@VeganInMN) May 14, 2020
ICU beds
Counties: Vilas has 10 ICU beds, Price and Langlade counties have 4, while Forest, Iron and Lincoln counties have zero. But #Wisconsin is open as #COVID19 continues to rise in our state. Thanks, @GOP.— MargeAnderson (@MargeAnderson) May 14, 2020