A 54-year-old former nurse from Janesville has agreed to plead guilty to tampering with vials of the highly addictive painkiller fentanyl in her former job at a Janesville hospital, the federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Dawn Drum will plead guilty to product tampering in the incidents that happened in November 2021 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, according to the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

According to information filed with a plea agreement:

Drum tampered with vials of fentanyl by withdrawing the drug from the vials and replacing it with saline and then resealing the vial stopper with what appeared to be superglue. Drum then put the tampered vials back into a Pyxis machine, an automated medication-dispensing system, so that the tampered fentanyl vials would be available for use with other patients at the hospital.

An audit of Drum's Pyxis transactions — which found an excessive pattern of fentanyl overrides compared to other employees, and that Drum had recorded wasting a large number of fentanyl doses in their entirety — raised suspicions for hospital management, which confronted her and asked her to take a drug test. She refused and instead resigned her position as a registered nurse.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors and Drum's attorney are each recommending that U.S. District Judge William Conley sentence Drum to 18 months in prison and a $30,000 fine. The maximum penalty for the crime is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

No date has been set for Drum's plea hearing.

