The former executive director of a Madison-based nonprofit is accused of using the organization's credit card to make numerous unauthorized purchases, police said.
Jessica L. Gruneich, 40, of Madison, is tentatively charged with felony theft and 18 counts of misappropriation of personal identifying materials, Madison police said.
A detective began investigating earlier this year after being contacted by concerned staff members at NAMI Wisconsin, 4233 W. Beltline, according to police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The detective found Gruneich used an agency credit card to make a large number of unauthorized purchases, including hotel rooms, rental cars, moving expenses and restaurant bills, DeSpain said.