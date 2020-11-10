Former Midwest Horse Fair director convicted of thefts, sentenced to probation

"The fact that you are able to make restitution payments in advance," Voigt said, "that really is, to be blunt, the most significant reason the court will support the agreement as presented and not modify any portion of it."

Without that up-front payment, Voigt said, "I'd be considering additional consequences to ensure that restitution was paid."

Each of the misdemeanors carries up to nine months in jail, and the felony carries up to 12½ years of combined prison and extended supervision. Should Reese fail to make good on the deferred prosecution agreement she signed, she would return to court to be sentenced on the felony.

Voigt said he also considered that Reese's theft scheme went on for a long time, that she destroyed the trust and freedom she had built with the Horse Fair's board of directors and that significant efforts were made by the fair and by police to determine what Reese had done.

"While it may be the amount of restitution has been paid," Voigt said, "it is impossible for the court to believe that somehow makes the victim whole or society whole completely, given the amount of energy it took to unravel all of this."

Reese apologized and said she has made changes in her life to ensure she would never be in a similar situation.