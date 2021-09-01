 Skip to main content
Former Mercyhealth executive to plead guilty to $3 million kickback scheme
top story

FEDERAL COURTHOUSE (copy) (copy)

The federal courthouse in Madison.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A former vice president of marketing for Mercyhealth in Janesville will plead guilty to tax evasion charges in federal court Wednesday related to a $3 million kickback scheme with an Illinois-based marketing firm.

Barbara Bortner, 57, of Milton, is accused of steering Mercyhealth's marketing work to Morningstar Media Group in exchange for payoffs from its owner, said in a statement Timothy M. O'Shea, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Charges against Bortner were filed Wednesday.

In an arrangement that lasted from 2015 to mid-2020, Bortner reportedly accepted inflated invoices from the the marketing firm's former owner, Ryan Weckerly, 46, of Sycamore, Illinois. 

Weckerly then paid Bortner back the inflated funds to keep Morningstar as Mercyhealth's main marketing client, O'Shea said. Bortner's charges stem from not reporting the payoff income on her 2018 tax return. For his involvement, Weckerly plans to plead guilty to aiding and abetting the preparation of false income tax returns. 

The 5-year scheme reportedly involved over $3 million. Plea hearings for Bortner and Weckerly have not yet been scheduled. 

