Former massage therapist gets probation, jail for 5 sex assault convictions

A now-former massage therapist was sentenced to three years of probation, with 30 days in jail as part of his probation, after pleading no contest Thursday to five counts of misdemeanor sexual assault for inappropriate contacts with clients between 2017 and 2019.
Jarrod J. Huffman, 40, of Middleton, told Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds it was "shocking" to be convicted of the charges because he said he always kept clients' comfort in mind.
"Nonetheless, I do want to make peace with these women," Huffman said. "I wish them no harm. I just want to support my family."
Huffman said he is "willing to pay my debts to society," but not at the expense of his family, for whom he will continue to provide by working three jobs, but not in massage therapy.
According to a criminal complaint that charged Huffman with five counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, the women told police that while receiving massage therapy at the Odana Road business where Huffman worked, which was not identified by police or in the complaint, Huffman's hands wandered onto areas of their bodies where the business' rules explicitly forbid them to be. One woman told police that in August 2019 Huffman had discussed his personal life with her during her massage, told her she is beautiful and he said would love to date her.
She contacted police about 10 days later, and that was the initial case that police investigated, though they had been contacted about Huffman in 2017 after a woman reported he had touched her improperly during a massage.
Huffman denied ever commenting on a client's appearance or improper conduct with clients when asked by police, the complaint states.
Other women came forward after news of Huffman's arrest came out. He was charged in December 2019.
Another woman told police that in 2018, Huffman said to her when he first walked into the room that she looked like a woman he had a crush on, the complaint states, then went on to touch her inappropriately during a massage. She immediately told the business never to book her with Huffman again.
All of the women expressed feeling shock at the time at what they were experiencing but some buried the experience, debating whether to call police.
Huffman's massage therapy license was suspended by the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after his arrest and has since expired. He told Reynolds he had been a massage therapist for about a decade.
One of the women said she had been working at another massage therapy business but after her experience with Huffman, she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and could not even look at a massage table without breaking down and eventually quit her job. She said her entire life suffered as a result of the incident with Huffman, and in her mind, she still sees his face, which "just won't leave me alone. I see it everywhere."
"I don't know if I'll ever be free of his face and the trauma of that day," she said.
Another woman, in a victim impact statement, wrote that the experience caused her debilitating stress and nightmares and caused her to quit her job and to change her everyday life because she feels fear and panic.
"My life has been turned upside down," she wrote.
The sentence Reynolds gave Huffman was the same as was recommended jointly by Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes and Huffman's lawyer, David Anderson, as part of the plea agreement.