Former massage therapist gets probation, jail for 5 sex assault convictions

A now-former massage therapist was sentenced to three years of probation, with 30 days in jail as part of his probation, after pleading no contest Thursday to five counts of misdemeanor sexual assault for inappropriate contacts with clients between 2017 and 2019.

Jarrod J. Huffman, 40, of Middleton, told Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds it was "shocking" to be convicted of the charges because he said he always kept clients' comfort in mind.

"Nonetheless, I do want to make peace with these women," Huffman said. "I wish them no harm. I just want to support my family."

Huffman said he is "willing to pay my debts to society," but not at the expense of his family, for whom he will continue to provide by working three jobs, but not in massage therapy.

According to a criminal complaint that charged Huffman with five counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, the women told police that while receiving massage therapy at the Odana Road business where Huffman worked, which was not identified by police or in the complaint, Huffman's hands wandered onto areas of their bodies where the business' rules explicitly forbid them to be. One woman told police that in August 2019 Huffman had discussed his personal life with her during her massage, told her she is beautiful and he said would love to date her.