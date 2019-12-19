Former Madison police officer charged with sex assault of teen, arrested in Miami

The first act of sexual abuse, she said, happened when she was 15 and he picked her up in his car and drove her to a grocery store in Fitchburg. He asked her to perform a sex act on him, and she did. "He kept telling me he loved me and we were in a relationship," she told investigators.

Other sexual abuse incidents followed, in Reid's car, at his South Side home and later his Fitchburg home, and even at the South District police station. They also happened in his squad car, parked at the Badger Road fuel station, at the Villager Mall on South Park Street.

When the woman's grandfather died, Madison police formed a police procession, which was attended by command officers. Reid told the girl of the command officers, "he doesn't know I have been (expletive) you since you were 15," she told investigators.

She said Reid also used threats and violence to keep the relationship going and to keep her from telling anyone, and at one time threatened to put her into a 72-hour mental health detention if she didn't comply with his sexual demands. He also used his handcuffs on her, she said.