Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray to review Jacob Blake shooting investigation

“(We) both believe that having an evaluation of the facts conducted by a consultant who can evaluate those facts in light of standard policing practices and explain where they’re consistent with those practices or where they differ from them will help reach the most just outcome in this case,” Kaul said during a press conference Monday in Kenosha.

Graveley said he did not help pick Wray.

“I actually asked that I not be a part of the selection process, and I did that because I wanted the maximum confidence for whatever decision results in this case,” he said.

DOJ said its Division of Criminal Investigation “is in the final stages of its investigation” into Blake’s shooting but did not provide a specific timeline, nor did it provide an estimate of how long it would take Wray to review the report or when Graveley would make a decision on whether to file charges. DCI does not make charging recommendations in its investigations of officer-involved shootings.

The report will be made public if Graveley decides not to charge Sheskey and there are no other reasons to not release it, according to DOJ.