Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray to review Blake shooting investigation

Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray has been tapped by the state Department of Justice to review the investigation of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last month, and will consult with the district attorney before any decision is made on whether to file charges against the officer in the case.
Blake, 29, was shot seven times in the back on Aug. 23 by Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey after Blake walked away from officers who were trying to arrest him and then reached into his vehicle. Authorities have said a knife was found in the vehicle and DOJ has said Blake told investigators after the shooting that he had a knife, but it's not clear what, if any, role it might have played in Sheskey's decision to open fire.
The shooting was captured on video and posted online, sparking several nights of protests and unrest in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000. Blake has been left partially paralyzed.
Wray, who like Blake is Black, will review DOJ's report on the shooting before it is forwarded to Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, who will be responsible for making any decision about whether to charge Sheskey with a crime.
"Wray’s analysis will assist the district attorney in his review of the facts and their relationship with standard law enforcement practices as he makes a charging decision," DOJ said in a news release.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said Wray's help was solicited after Graveley asked for an "independent expert" to review the results of DOJ's investigation.
“Noble Wray is a longtime Wisconsin resident and a widely respected retired Madison Police Chief who has extensive experience in law enforcement, including experience at the national level as a police reform specialist for the U.S. Department of Justice," Kaul said in a statement.
DOJ said its Division of Criminal Investigation "is in the final stages of its investigation, and it will soon provide the investigative file to Chief Wray," but did not provide a specific timeline. DCI does not make charging recommendations in its investigations of officer-involved shootings.
DOJ said in its statement that DCI typically aims to provide its report on a police shooting within 30 days after the shooting occurs, but did not provide an estimate of how long it would take for Wray to review the report in the Blake case or when Graveley would make a decision on whether to file charges.
The reports will be made public if Graveley decides not to charge Sheskey, according to DOJ.
Wray retired from the Madison Police Department in September 2013 after 29 years with the department, the last nine as its second Black chief. A Milwaukee native, he was heavily influenced by former chief David Couper's community-policing philosophy and sought to build trust with the community.
At the time he retired, and for the second time in six years, the department had been named a finalist for the Center for Problem-Oriented Policing's Goldstein Award for its years of work in turning around problems in the South Side Broadway-Simpson neighborhood, where Wray served as the department's first neighborhood officer.
Since his retirement, Wray has served as a law enforcement consultant, including for a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to help police improve their relationships with communities and in the department's work in Ferguson, Missouri, after the police shooting of Michael Brown.
He also served as the interim director CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison in 2014.
Wray had wanted to retire in earlier in 2013 but decided to stay on to handle the aftermath of the fatal Madison police shooting of Paul Heenan in November 2012.
Heenan, 30, was intoxicated when he entered a neighbor's home, then struggled with the homeowner and an officer responding to a reported burglary in process. The department and Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne cleared Officer Stephen Heimsness of wrongdoing in the shooting, but Heimsness later agreed to resign from the department after Wray sought to fire him for unrelated allegations.
Both Heenan and Heimsness were white.
Heenan's death one of several high-profile killings by police that led a state law in 2014 that requires outside investigations of such deaths. It's under that law that state Justice Department investigators, and not Kenosha police, are investigating Blake's death.
Wray was heavily criticized by Heenan's friends and other police-reform activists for his handling of Heenan's death, and the city later reached a $2.3 million settlement with Heenan's family, but did not admit any wrongdoing.
