Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray to review Blake shooting investigation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray has been tapped by the state Department of Justice to review the investigation of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last month, and will consult with the district attorney before any decision is made on whether to file charges against the officer in the case.

Blake, 29, was shot seven times in the back on Aug. 23 by Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey after Blake walked away from officers who were trying to arrest him and then reached into his vehicle. Authorities have said a knife was found in the vehicle and DOJ has said Blake told investigators after the shooting that he had a knife, but it's not clear what, if any, role it might have played in Sheskey's decision to open fire.

The shooting was captured on video and posted online, sparking several nights of protests and unrest in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000. Blake has been left partially paralyzed.

Wray, who like Blake is Black, will review DOJ's report on the shooting before it is forwarded to Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, who will be responsible for making any decision about whether to charge Sheskey with a crime.