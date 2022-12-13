 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Madison diocese brother pleads not guilty to alleged abuse of 17-year-old girl

A former brother with the Madison diocese has pleaded not guilty to charges that he allegedly sexually abused a 17-year-old girl. 

Rajnal Rehmat, 31, appeared in Dane County Court on Tuesday on charges stemming from an alleged relationship he had with the girl who was a student in a Bible study class he taught at Deforest-based parish St. Olaf. 

According to prosecutors, Rehmat, who is from Pakistan, kissed and sexually touched the underage girl in a vehicle and had sexually explicit video chats with her over the span of several weeks in September and October. 

Rehmat has since been dismissed from his post with the Madison diocese and is barred from working, visiting or volunteering with church services, Diocese spokesperson Brent King said following Rehmat's arrest earlier this month. 

Rehmat waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, which would have seen prosecutors show probable cause for the charges against him. 

The girl and Rehmat allegedly kissed in an elevator while she was visiting him in Milwaukee County, though he has not been charged with anything in that jurisdiction. 

His Facebook page describes him as a "former theology student" from Lahore, Pakistan who studied at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and seminaries in Sri Lanka and Karachi, Pakistan. 

A Dane County court commissioner set Rehmat's bail at $5,000 and has ordered him to relinquish his passport. 

The 31-year-old remains in custody at the Dane County jail. His attorney, public defender Adam Welch, has requested that his client be released on a signature bond, saying he's not a flight risk and has no access to money. 

The county's public safety assessment said Rehmat is at a low risk for committing new crimes or fail to appear in court. 

