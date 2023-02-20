A former brother with the Diocese of Madison pleaded guilty Monday to enticing a 17-year-old girl into a vehicle for sex, and prosecutors say they will recommend he get two years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, a Dane County court dismissed a separate sexual assault charge against Rajnal Rehmat, 31, who has been in custody since December for the inappropriate relationship with the girl he met in Bible study at a DeForest-based parish.

Rehmat's contact with the girl occurred in September and October and involved sexually touching her in a vehicle, sexually explicit video chats and kissing her in an elevator at the Basilica of St. Josaphat in Milwaukee, according to a criminal complaint. The former brother had been warned by St. Olaf/St. Joseph lead pastor Jared Holzhunter not to text with minors and Rehmat frequently remarked to the girl that their relationship was forbidden, the complaint said.

Dane County Assistant District Attorney Annie Jay said her office wants Rehmat to serve two years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Rehmat will not face prosecution for any of the contact he had with the girl in Milwaukee, Jay said.

Rehmat appeared to cry multiple times during the hearing Monday, only 78 days since his initial court appearance. Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara called the case's swift resolution "remarkable."

The victim and her family will testify at Rehmat's sentencing hearing in April, Jay said.

The diocese said it first learned of Rehmat's behavior in late November, when it put him on leave and contacted Dane County Child Protective Services.

At the time of his arrest, Rehmat had been only five months into a 2½-year contract with the diocese.

A Facebook page that appears to be Rehmat’s describes him as a “former theology student” originally from Lahore, Pakistan, who studied at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and seminaries in Sri Lanka and Karachi, Pakistan.