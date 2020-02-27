Former Madison cop pleads not guilty to sex assault, other charges, seeks lower bail

A former Madison police officer who was returned to Madison last week after his arrest in Miami two months ago pleaded not guilty Thursday to sexual assault and other charges for alleged acts that happened while he was an officer.

Morris A. Reid, 56, entered the pleas after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, who agreed to slightly lower Reid's bail, set a week ago at $25,000 when Reid made his first court appearance.

Reid was charged in a criminal complaint in December with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16, three counts of child enticement, misconduct in office and making threats, all related to incidents between 2009 and 2012 involving a teenage girl.

The complaint states Reid, who had been living in Florida since 2017, enticed the girl into a sexual relationship lasting several years, and involved assaults in several locations, including a police squad car. The now 25-year-old woman also alleged Reid made threats against her. Reid was in his mid-40s at the time, the complaint states.

