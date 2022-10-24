Former Madison church leader sentenced to prison for decades-old sex abuse of child

A former youth pastor convicted of sexually assaulting a girl he later married after years of grooming was sentenced to 2½ years in prison Monday and will be a registered sex offender for life.

Glen A. Uselmann, 63, of Kaukauna, never admitted to the repeated abuse of Rebecca Byrd, 46, that took place beginning when she was 12 years old when the two met as parishioners at Calvary Gospel Church on Madison's Far East Side.

The Wisconsin State Journal typically does not name victims of sexual abuse, but Byrd has previously shared her story with The Capital Times and in other forums and was among a group of women who unsuccessfully lobbied the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2019 to pass a Democratic bill that would have required clergy to report allegations of sexual abuse against children that they hear about in private, such as during confession.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds acknowledged Monday that Uselmann, who had no previous criminal record, was not a danger to society, but that a prison sentence was required to punish him and deter other potential abusers and noted that he'd shown a "complete lack of remorse and refusal to accept responsibility for his actions."

Uselmann was found guilty of five counts of felony second-degree sexual assault of a child after a four-day jury trial in July in which 16 witnesses testified, including many who reported similar experiences with other men at the church, a part of the United Pentecostal International churches.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown argued for a total of 10 years in prison while Uselmann's attorney, Chris Van Wagner, argued for probation and possibly a short jail sentence. Uselmann was also sentenced to five years of probation in the case, to follow the prison sentence.

Because the crime predates Wisconsin's "Truth in Sentencing" law, which took effect in 2000, Uselmann will be eligible for parole after serving one-quarter of his prison sentence, and must be paroled after serving two-thirds of the sentence.

Byrd said she joined the church — or what she termed a "religious cult" on Monday — with her parents as a child and later told police that church leaders were well aware and supportive of the men in the church seeking out preteen and teenage girls for mates. She described Uselmann's often unrelenting attentions to her that culminated in their marriage once she turned 18 and he was 35.

The environment at the church "set the stage for predators," she told Reynolds Monday, and the subsequent loss of her childhood to Uselmann's abuse caused long-standing damage to her mental health until she was finally able to get up the nerve to divorce him in 2006 after they'd had two daughters together.

"Our marriage felt like a sham, completely lacking in depth or respect," she said. "I struggled with low self-esteem, depression and hopelessness. ... I despised my life and I despised him."

She said that when she told church leaders about the abuse, they either denied it or called her a liar. Brown and Van Wagner agreed that Uselmann's behavior can't be entirely separated from the context of his strict and cloistered religious community, and Van Wagner said the congregation will be better off when its longtime bishop, John W. Grant, exits the scene. His son Roy Grant now leads the congregation. Attempts by the State Journal to reach church leaders on Monday were not successful.

Byrd was one of four women interviewed for the initial 2019 Capital Times story. The others told the newspaper that alleged assaults by male church members and leaders occurred from the 1980s through around 2005.

Brown said Byrd's case was the only one that could be prosecuted because of the statute of limitations in place at the time. Such laws forbid the state from bringing charges for certain crimes if the crimes are alleged to have occurred many years ago.

In a lengthy statement Monday, Uselmann, who did not take the stand in his own defense, told Reynolds "I don't belong in prison" and that his feeling during his trial was that "they can't convict a man (when) they don't have any evidence for it."

Reynolds called such denials "untenable to me."

"She's not lying and the jury believed her," she said of Byrd.