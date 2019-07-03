A former manager in the city of Madison’s Department of Civil Rights has been found guilty of theft after police say she was caught on video in May stealing money from a co-worker’s wallet.
A default judgment for the municipal ordinance violation was being entered against Felicia N. Jones after she did not show up for court on Tuesday. Jones had been in charge of DCR’s Affirmative Action Division since Feb. 20, 2017, but has not been an employee of the city as of late June, according to DCR director Norman Davis.
According to a police report, Jones was seen taking a co-worker’s purse into another co-worker’s empty office and removing money from it on May 10. The victim of the theft, DCR Assistant Equity Coordinator Donna Collingwood, said from $20 to $40 was missing. Video also showed Jones taking a coat from the same office.
DCR employee Kathleen McCarthy told police she recorded the images using a camera she set up in her office after a series of thefts of money and prescription medication in the department. Davis told police those thefts began occurring around the time Jones began working there.
Police say Jones admitted to taking the money on May 10, but denied involvement in any of the other reported thefts.
McCarthy also told police that she had lent Jones, her supervisor at the time, a total of between $3,000 and $3,500 over two years, and that Jones might have borrowed money from others in the office as well. Jones’ salary was $92,755.
Davis was out of the office this week, and no one responded to voicemails left on the office’s general line on Monday and Tuesday. Attempts to reach Jones were not successful.
The municipal ordinance violation comes with a $691 fine.
The Wisconsin State Journal has filed an open records request for Jones’ city personnel file. On June 21, she filed a petition in Dane County Circuit Court seeking to block its release. No date to hear that petition has been set.
Jones is the second manager in the 18-position department to land in trouble recently.
In April, Racial Equity Coordinator Toriana Pettaway received a “last chance notice” after garnering a series of earlier warnings and suspensions for insubordination and other poor work performance.