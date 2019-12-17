Former Jefferson County deputy charged with burglary while residents attended funerals

According to the criminal complaint:

In all of the burglaries, Gericke had reason to believe residents would not be home. Most of the time it was because there was an online obituary listing the residents as surviving family members along with the date and time of the funeral.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police tied Gericke to the burglaries through surveillance footage, victims identifying her, fingerprint evidence and a police operation where officers trailed Gericke as she entered two homes, one while residents were at the funeral of a relative.

Gericke's fingerprint was found on a note left in one of the victim's doors.

Part of the scheme was to claim she came to the home to purchase something off of Facebook Marketplace and say she had the wrong address if she was caught. The note said she was there to "pick up the stuff through Facebook" but left because she couldn't find it.

During one incident, Gericke tried to enter the home of a couple she knew, who she thought would be trick-or-treating. While the wife was getting ready to leave, she saw Gericke walking around her home and looking into her windows.