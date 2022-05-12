Former high school advocate sentenced to probation and jail for interactions with student

A former Sun Prairie High School youth advocate will spend 30 days in jail as part of a sentence of probation he received Thursday for two misdemeanors, closing a case in which he was initially charged with three felonies, for his interactions with a teenage student in 2018 and 2019.

Michael A. Johnson, 45, of Madison, who pleaded guilty in March to disorderly conduct and failure to report child abuse or neglect, will be barred from working in another job involving children following the disposition of the case.

A criminal complaint filed in 2019 detailed allegations in which a girl who was 15 years old when she met Johnson told police that her relationship with Johnson went from mentor to sexual objectification, supported by a series of photos and text messages.

But the case fell apart, Johnson's lawyer, Chris Van Wagner, said in court Thursday, when the photos and messages could not be found by prosecutors, who instead agreed that Johnson could plead guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

Johnson was originally charged with sexual exploitation of a child, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity.

The reduction in charges, however, hasn't lessened the impact of what Johnson was alleged to have done with the girl. Speaking to Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, the girl, now 19 years old, told how she went to Johnson for help getting back on track at school, but came away losing trust in anyone who said they could help her.

"My life will never be the same after what you did to me," she told Johnson.

As part of the plea agreement, Van Wagner and Assistant District Attorney Carl Lazarus asked for two years of probation. Reynolds agreed to that sentence, but added 30 days in jail as a condition of Johnson's probation. She said she was "deeply concerned about the impact" the case has had on the victim.

"It's visceral," Reynolds said.

Johnson apologized.

"I'm truly sorry for anyone I may have offended," he said. "I want the court to know I'm not a bad person at the end of the day. I'm just sorry for everything that's gone on."

