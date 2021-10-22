Former East High teacher gets 12 years of prison, supervised release for hidden cameras

A former Madison East High School teacher was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release for hiding video cameras in student bathrooms during field trips.
Prior to his sentencing in U.S. District Court, David Kruchten, 39, of Cottage Grove, wrote that his obsession with spying on people didn't begin with his students, but it ended there after starting with family and friends, including his wife, parents and grandparents.
Kruchten was arrested in Minneapolis in December 2019 after a student discovered a camera hidden in a hotel room bathroom air freshener. Other students then looked around and found cameras hidden in air fresheners, smoke detectors and other devices.
A subsequent Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation probe found recording devices had been placed in students' hotel rooms during other trips, to Wisconsin Dells and Lake Geneva, before the Minneapolis trip.
