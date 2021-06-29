Former drug smuggler can practice law in Wisconsin, state Supreme Court rules

She was admitted to the law school and began her studies. Officials there didn't learn of her criminal history until she joined a program that required a background check.

The law school chose not to discipline her and allowed her to finish school. She applied for admission to the state bar in 2019. This time she did include details of her crime on her application.

The Board of Examiners held a hearing last year on Padlock's application. Two law school faculty members vouched for her, but her prospects dimmed further after she testified before the board that two weeks before she was arrested in 2015 she had participated in another drug run from Oregon to Wisconsin for $10,000. She had never revealed that to the law school.

Padlock argued that anyone could find out about her if they ran an internet search and assumed — wrongly — that the law school undertook its own investigations. The board denied her admission, calling her "dishonest and deceptive."

But the Supreme Court said she can be a lawyer anyway. The majority said that the court in the past has certified applicants to the board despite an adverse determination from the board, six years have gone by since her arrest and the law school faulty vouched for her. The majority ordered the board to admit her with no conditions.