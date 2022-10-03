Former DJ sentenced to 3 years in prison for child porn

A former morning radio personality for a Madison country music station pleaded guilty Monday to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Matthew B. Jones, 42, who was known on Q106 as Jackson Jones, was also ordered to complete three years of supervision once he's released. He had no prior criminal record and three years is the mandatory minimum sentence for the felony. As part of a plea agreement, nine other counts of possession of child porn were dismissed.

A tearful Jones told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz that he was "very sorry for what I did, for the pain that I caused," but acknowledged that his apology did not make up for his behavior.

Jones, of Mount Horeb, took responsibility for his crime immediately when approached early last year by police investigating a report from the blogging website Tumblr about possible child pornography being shared by a user, according to Deputy District Attorney William Brown and a criminal complaint in the case.

Investigators later discovered Jones had also been engaging in sexually explicit chats online, including ones mentioning his own children, Brown and Berz said in court Monday.

Brown said investigators determined the children were never harmed and Jones never acted on his fantasies, but Berz called it "mind-boggling" that he would use the children's names in such chats.

"The danger you put them in is staggering," she said.

Still, since being arrested and becoming an "overnight pariah," Jones has been making progress in therapy and knows that his actions perpetuated child exploitation, his attorney, Mark Eisenberg said. He'd also gotten another job and had no violations of his bail after being released shortly after his February 2021 arrest.

Jones did not create or distribute the images, but consumers of such content "reinforce and perpetuate the market system," Berz said. "In other words, there's a demand, therefore there's a supply."

According to an initial complaint in the case, Jones said that during the online chats he would receive and send adult pornography but said one person with whom he began chatting sent him child pornography.

Jones said the person sent him child porn about 10 times, but he never shared it himself. He said he had downloaded mostly photos of girls in bikinis, and that he was attracted to girls aged 8 to 14.

Jones was taken into custody after Monday's hearing. Berz said he would be allowed to have contact with his daughter who is under the age of 18 but only with the consent of the girl's mother and Jones' corrections agent.

Q106 scrubbed Jones from its website shortly after his arrest.