Former director of senior center in Belleville charged with embezzlement

The former director of the Sugar River Senior Center, charged Friday with multiple counts of theft for using the center's bank and credit card accounts to do everything from buy a manicure to stave off foreclosure of her home, told police the thefts were driven by a "combination of greed and desperation," according to a criminal complaint.

Amanda M. Meade, 41, of Palmyra, was fired from the center, which serves the village of Belleville and the towns of Montrose and Exeter, in June 2021 after officials for the center began to suspect she had used center funds for personal use.

An investigation by Belleville police and the state Division of Criminal Investigation found that from 2015 to 2021 -- over nearly her entire tenure as director -- Meade had taken $136,575 from senior center coffers, including more than $62,000 in extra paychecks she had written for herself from 2015 to 2018. She used the center's accounts and credit cards to pay for vacations, make mortgage payments to stave off foreclosure and vehicle payments to keep her minivan from being repossessed, and buy such things as clothing, shoes, and internet and cellphone service, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The alleged unauthorized purchases continued up until April and May 2021, just prior to her dismissal, the complaint states, when she used the center's credit card to buy tickets on United Airlines.

Meade is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

In all, Meade is charged with two counts of theft over $10,000, one count of theft in a business setting over $10,000, and three counts of unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information. The theft charges each carry maximum sentences of 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision while the remaining counts each carry up to six years.

According to the complaint:

In an interview with DCI Agents Scott Leck and James Pertzborn in May, Meade did not deny the improper use of the senior center's accounts but said she was surprised at the amount. She told Leck and Pertzborn she feels "horrible" and "never knew it was this much money."

She said she got used to the "lifestyle" and took the center's money "out of a combination of greed and desperation." During a trip to Ireland that was purchased in part with the center's money, she told the agents, she considered staying in Ireland and not returning to her life in the U.S.

Meade said when she was hired as director in 2014 she had no idea how to do the center's payroll, and when she asked for help was told to "figure it out."

She told police she began writing herself extra paychecks in 2015 when she accidentally printed an extra one, then decided to keep and cash it. She justified stealing from the center, she told the agents, because she worked long hours without overtime pay, which made her feel as though she were being taken advantage of.

There was also financial pressure at home, she said, when she and her now former husband faced foreclosure. They divorced in 2016 and she re-married in 2017.

Meade told the agents she had "stopped thinking about it" when using the center's money, and when she made purchases on her computer, used whatever credit card was on her screen. She said she had saved the center's credit cards on her computer and "just clicked" when reaching the payment portion of a transaction.

She also said she had opened and closed different bank and credit card accounts for the senior center so she could start with a clean account if the center's board of directors ever asked to review financial data.

See the Wisconsin State Journal photo staff's favorites of 2022