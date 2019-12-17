Former deputy charged with burglary, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says

A former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with felony burglary during their time working for the department, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said Tuesday.

Janelle Gericke had been employed by the department since February 2016 and was working as a deputy in the jail division before being fired on July 3, Milbrath said in a statement.

The investigation was started by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and later turned over to and completed by the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Milbrath said.

Sheriff’s Office personnel initially uncovered evidence that Gericke may have attempted to gain access to a house without consent, Milbrath said.

No further details were immediately available.

Milbrath in his statement apologized for the “embarrassment and mistrust that this individual may have caused.”

