Former Darlington teacher pleads guilty to sex assault of student

A former Darlington High School gym teacher pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from a sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old student earlier this school year.

Jesse Sturtz, 23, of Darlington, will be sentenced in July on felony counts of sex assault of a student by school staff and exposing his genitals to a child, as well as two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. He had originally been charged with four felony counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff for having sex with the girl on four occasions between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15.

Sturtz was placed on leave by the Darlington School District after it became aware of the investigation in January. He resigned effective Feb. 4, district administrator Cale Jackson said Tuesday. This year had been his first with the district as a physical and driver's education instructor.

Sturtz's state teaching licenses are listed as "under investigation" by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

According to a criminal complaint in the case:

An investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office began after deputy found Sturtz and the 17-year-old having sex in a vehicle behind a Wiota church on Jan. 15. The girl told the deputy she was 18.

A detective later met with the girl at the school, where she said she met Sturtz in September and had him as a teacher for two classes.

Over the next three months, she and Sturtz "got comfortable with each other," she said, and "would flirt with each other" and on Dec. 12, he sent her a private message outside of school.

The girl initially told the detective the two only had sex once, outside the Wiota church, but when the detective told her he'd be requesting a warrant to search her phone, she told him they'd had sex a total of four times.

