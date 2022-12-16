 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Dane County sheriff's deputy pleads guilty in fabricated Festge Park attack

Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez

Bortz-Rodriguez

Former Dane County Sheriff's deputy Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Friday for fabricating an attack at Festge Park last fall, online court records show.

Judge Nicholas McNamara accepted Bortz-Rodriquez's guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing an officer.

Instead of issuing a ruling, McNamara referred the former deputy to the Dane County Deferred Prosecution Program, where defendants can avoid a criminal conviction by completing a program that may include drug and alcohol treatment, community service, therapy and more.

Bortz-Rodriguez was charged in August after it was found she likely fabricated a story of an attack at Festge Park on the night of Oct. 21.

She initially claimed that a masked man with a box cutter attacked her at the park, and that she fired one shot at him. But a failed search for the alleged assailant and a state investigation suggested that Bortz-Rodriguez made up the attack and cut her own arms with a box cutter.

Leading up to the incident, Bortz-Rodriguez said she was suffering from work-related mental health and substance abuse problems. Prior to the Festge Park incident, she had been on leave for five months until Jan. 2021.

Bortz-Rodriguez was fired less than a month after the incident. She had been with the Sheriff's Office since 2014.

