Former Dane County Jail inmate sues deputies over treatment, hip injury sustained in jail

Wachholz called for other deputies, the lawsuit states, and they converged inside Joshua's cell. Joshua believes one of the deputies grabbed and lifted Joshua's leg. Three of them then threw Joshua to the floor and two got on top of him.

"Mr. Joshua knew as soon as he was thrown onto the ground by the deputies, he was seriously injured," the lawsuit states. "Mr. Joshua states when he was slammed into the ground on his right side, he felt his hip was broken because he could feel it popping out of his skin."

Joshua said he was in extreme pain as he told the deputies to get off of him but was only told to "stop resisting." A nurse checked Joshua's vital signs, but did not check his hip and concluded he wasn't seriously hurt, the suit alleges.

Joshua was placed in a restraint chair and moved to a cell on another floor, the lawsuit states, and once in the cell he was in so much pain he couldn't move, even to get cups of water that were placed through the door.

When Joshua's fiancee, Allison Davidson, called the next day, Joshua told deputies he couldn't get up to get to the door. Davidson was told by jail personnel Joshua was "probably lying," the suit alleges.