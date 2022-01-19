Former Dane County Jail inmate sues deputies over treatment, hip injury sustained in jail

A former Dane County Jail inmate is suing four sheriff's deputies, the county and contracted medical personnel at the jail alleging that the deputies used excessive force during a 2020 incident in the jail, then ignored a serious hip injury that may leave the man with permanent joint damage.
Jimmie Joshua, 30, who is currently at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison that alleges violation of his constitutional rights by the deputies along with Wellpath Mental and Medical Healthcare and one of its nurses.
The lawsuit alleges Deputy Isaac Wachholz used excessive force in dragging Joshua out of his cell and repeatedly punching him, and that Deputies Sean Shotliff and Travis McPherson were "deliberately indifferent by recklessly disregarding that Mr. Joshua was suffering from substantial harm." The fourth deputy in the lawsuit is listed as B. Poquette.
Joshua originally filed a lawsuit on his own, without a lawyer, in March against then-Sheriff Dave Mahoney but withdrew it. In the new lawsuit, he is represented by Paul Kinne of Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs, a Madison law firm.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
Attorney Remzy Bitar, who is representing Dane County and the sheriff's deputies in the case, said he has not seen the lawsuit and cannot comment on it.
The lawsuit states the Dec. 23, 2020, incident left Joshua with a dislocated hip, a fractured hip socket and nerve damage that required reconstructive surgery, which was found once he was examined at UW Hospital more than 16 hours later, according to the lawsuit.
"He was very upset with the events surrounding his injury," Joshua's orthopedic surgeon wrote in his chart, according to the lawsuit. "I can understand why."
Joshua's hip was repaired on Dec. 24, 2020, with a metal plate and eight screws in his right hip. He was sent back to the jail on Dec. 31, 2020.
The lawsuit states Joshua will eventually need a full hip and knee replacement. He alleges he was denied physical therapy by the jail.
"Mr. Joshua has gone through a traumatic experience in having his hip broken while suffering from COVID-19 due to the officers' use of excessive force as well as the failure to provide medical assistance in a timely manner," the lawsuit states.
According to the lawsuit, because Joshua had COVID-19, he was only given an hour out of his cell each day. On that day, he was ordered back to his cell early by Wachholz, the lawsuit states.
After Joshua told the deputy he wasn't going into lockdown, he argued with Wachholz but backed toward his cell as ordered. But before he could get into his cell, the lawsuit states, Wachholz grabbed Joshua and threw him to the floor inside his cell.
Wachholz called for other deputies, the lawsuit states, and they converged inside Joshua's cell. Joshua believes one of the deputies grabbed and lifted Joshua's leg. Three of them then threw Joshua to the floor and two got on top of him.
"Mr. Joshua knew as soon as he was thrown onto the ground by the deputies, he was seriously injured," the lawsuit states. "Mr. Joshua states when he was slammed into the ground on his right side, he felt his hip was broken because he could feel it popping out of his skin."
Joshua said he was in extreme pain as he told the deputies to get off of him but was only told to "stop resisting." A nurse checked Joshua's vital signs, but did not check his hip and concluded he wasn't seriously hurt, the suit alleges.
Joshua was placed in a restraint chair and moved to a cell on another floor, the lawsuit states, and once in the cell he was in so much pain he couldn't move, even to get cups of water that were placed through the door.
When Joshua's fiancee, Allison Davidson, called the next day, Joshua told deputies he couldn't get up to get to the door. Davidson was told by jail personnel Joshua was "probably lying," the suit alleges.
After Davidson called, another deputy and a nurse went to Joshua's cell and determined he needed medical help, and he was transported to UW Hospital.