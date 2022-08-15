Former Dane County deputy fired for fabricating attack is charged with misdemeanor

A former Dane County Sheriff's deputy fired in November for allegedly fabricating a story about being attacked at a park was charged Friday with misdemeanor obstruction of police.

Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez, 31, of Verona, told investigators she'd been suffering from work-related mental health and substance abuse problems for months before the night of Oct. 21, when she said she was attacked at Festge Park near Cross Plains by a masked man with a box cutter and then fired one shot at him.

Instead, a failed search for the man turned up inconsistencies in Bortz-Rodrigeuz's story that suggested she had cut her own arms with a box cutter and made up the attack.

The one-count, 19-page criminal complaint against her adds detail to the nine-page termination letter she was issued in mid-November and which was released to the Wisconsin State Journal in March.

It says that prior to Oct. 21, Bortz-Rodriguez had been on leave from the Sheriff's Office for five months until January 2021 while she suffered from mental health problems she blamed on an incident in May or June 2020 in which a suspect tried to disarm her as she helped another deputy make an arrest, and that deputy and his police dog were injured.

She told investigators with the state Department of Justice that she felt the Sheriff's Office did not support her after that incident and that a supervisor blamed her for the deputy and his police dog's injuries because she took too long to respond to the incident.

The complaint says Bortz-Rodriguez told investigators she was "off" for one or two months after that "because she quickly spiraled downward mentally and began suffering panic attacks and night terrors." Then in August 2020, she was placed on leave for mental health issues and remained there until January 2021, she said.

During those five months, Bortz-Rodriguez told investigators, she used up all her allotted paid time off and filed for workers' compensation, citing post-traumatic stress disorder. That claim was denied, she said, and she later learned the Sheriff's Office had not filed the appropriate disability paperwork on her behalf.

She "has never been right" after the 2020 incident, she told investigators.

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson declined an opportunity to address the former deputy's allegations about how she was treated at work.

In a statement, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said: “The actions of this former deputy do not represent the culture of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. As your sheriff, I want to assure our citizens and our staff that we will follow the law where it leads us; we will administer justice to all, regardless of the outcome, regardless of their standing, regardless of their profession."

Grinding Adderall

Bortz-Rodriquez told investigators that during the months she was off, she began experimenting with holistic and over-the-counter medication to help her cope with anxiety and insomnia that she attributed to PTSD caused by the forceful arrest in May or June of 2020.

She said she developed a tolerance for dextromethorphan, commonly found in cough medicine, and was grinding up prescribed Adderall pills and inhaling them, and that prior to her shift on Oct. 21 she'd taken 15 dextromethorphan pills at about 1 a.m. and her prescribed Adderall in pill form.

She told them that was the first time she'd taken the drugs together and that during her shift that evening, "she did not know what happened to her," according to the complaint, but first described herself as "free-basing" then as "parachuting."

She was also troubled on Oct. 21 by a "letter of counseling" she'd received from her superiors two days before — basically, a written warning that goes in a deputy's personnel file — and that during the shift meeting that day voices sounded muffled and she felt as if the room was "closing in on her," the complaint says.

The complaint doesn't say what the letter was for.

Multiple times during her interviews with investigators Bortz-Rodriguez left open the possibility that what she claimed had happened to her hadn't, but in her "head and heart," the story she told them was true.

Bortz-Rodriguez was given a signature bond on Monday. An attorney for her listed in online court records, Murali Jasti, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne attributed the length of time it took to file the complaint to "the complexity of the information we received from the law enforcement investigation as well as defense counsel."